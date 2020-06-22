Brad Pitt happy to have been able to play in Thelma & Louise !

In an interview to The Sun, Brad Pitt has shown to be thankful to Ridley Scott for his role in ” Thelma & Louise in 1991

Like what, even after several years and several films under his belt, we can be grateful for an important person of our life. The proof is with Brad Pitt, who was recently “thanked” by Ridley Scott you have chosen to play in Thelma & Louise.

The film, which dates back, however, 1991seems to have had an important role in the career of the actor. Knowing that it was the first “real” role of the latter, this is understandable.

Because yes, before you play in the project of Ridley Scott, Brad Pitt had not had that ” small “ in the tv series. It is, therefore, his first role as an actor. It is probably for this reason that he is still very grateful to the director.

In fact, in an interview to The Sunthe former of which Angelina Jolie was full of praise for the one who has given life to Thelma & Louise

” I had nothing to show for me to highlight the and to show my ” experience “. Apart from my hard work, and decided to give me a chance. “ But if there is one thing that keeps Brad Pitt of this experience, it is his voice.

Thelma & Louise has allowed Brad Pitt to take off

If you have seen the first movie of the actor, you probably know that his voice was very different that one has in real life. Given the fact that he had to take a “deposit” for his role.

In other places, Brad Pitt remembers it well, and that would mark him forever. On the one hand, to the particular tone that he had to take. But also because it was his first role, and that the stressait much:

“My ass must be so tight… “ Reminds fun. In the end, the actor thought to have had a great stroke of luck for being saved for the film. According to him, the team was so desperate at the time of the cast that had been taken by ” despite “:

” I think they were desperateto tell you the truth. They were already shooting when I arrived. Because a week later, I was on the set, working on “

Spite or not, Brad Pitt has taken on the role in Thelma & Louise and has been allowed to do the race that everyone knows.

