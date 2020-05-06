Brad Pitt has he cheated on Jennifer Aniston with Alia Shawkat ?

Since a few days, a rumour circulates on the new couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ! The actor’s mistaken with Alia Shawkat…

“Brad Pitt he still cheated on Jen ? “, headline there is a little bit the last number ofIn Touch. The tabloid alleges that the actor would have a liaison with the actress Alia Shawkat. Even as he was again in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston !

In fact, Alia Shawkat has been spotted several times with Brad Pitt in recent weeks. Which, according to the tabloid, means thatthey began a romantic relationshipwithout any concrete proof.

This new link, according to a so-called “witness “ leaves “torn “ Brad Pitt between his new love supposed and Aniston. “He has a big decision to make regarding his future “ , says the witness of the tabloid

Jennifer Aniston, continues the source, has noticed the love triangle in which she is supposed to be trapped. “Of course she is aware that he spends time with Alia “ .

Brad Pitt trompe-t-it really Jennifer Aniston ?

“The relatives of the Brad Pitt know that girls like Alia and Angelina [Jolie] are more his type. Jennifer Aniston would “played the difficult “. So Brad the “choose “ : “She doesn’t want to lose it again, but she knows from experience that she could easily do that. “

It seems that the magazine tries to take on Alia Shawkat in the role of the bad girl. Even if Alia and Brad Pitt have become close, there is nothing more. As reported in other sources that you trust for the news people as People and E ! News.

They have already reported that they were just friends. In addition, In Touch does not offer any proof of their relationship. With the exception of this so-called “witness “. He also claimed that Brad Pitt has revived things with Aniston.

The tabloids continue to claim that Brad and Jen have rekindled their romance since their break-up it was 15 years ago. This is not the case. For more information, Gossip Cop appealed to a source close to Pitt. The latter had then said that you can’t fool someone with whom one is not even !

