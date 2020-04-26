Brad Pitt he advised Jennifer Aniston on her choice of career ? This new rumor about their relationship

The fans are to the angels. Fifteen years later, they are officially back. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, will meet for a special episode of Friends, the sitcom of the 90’s which became a cult. The actor announced the great news on Instagram on Friday, February 21, to the delight of the subscribers. It is in the famous studios where they have filmed the ten seasons of Friends, they have been gathered.

While the six actors are looking forward to the reunion as expected, Brad Pitt would have influenced the choice of Jennifer Aniston, according to The Sun. While the actress has asked her council, he convinced the actress to accept to participate in the special issue of several millions of dollars. “After you found Brad on his birthday last year, she asked him for advice. He said that he thought that this would be a good idea to honor their success and that the fans still hold the series in such high esteem”, said a source to the magazine Closer.

“It is the right time”

If Jennifer Aniston was hesitant at first, she finally listened to the advice of her ex-husband with whom she maintains strong links. “He said that it was the right time to get back together and encouraged her to change her mind. He advised her to say “yes” when all the world will come together in October to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series”, said the source.

A few weeks ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were spotted very close to the SAG Awards. It was ten years ago, the two actors had not been photographed together. After their divorce, the two former lovers had remained discreet on their friendly relationship. However, the two actors have formed a mythical couple in the 90’s. Their love story lasted from 1998 to 2005. Brad Pitt has even made an appearance in Friends before the divorce of the couple in 2005.

