Brad Pitt : his divorce with Angelina Jolie he has probably saved the life

2019 is cinematically speaking, the year Brad Pitt. Headlining the latest film of Tarantino, it explodes literally in the film by James Gray Ad Astra. A film which, he says has pushed him to a long introspection necessary to heal old wounds…

For several weeks, the critics fail to disarm not. In the latest installment of James Gray Ad Astra is described as the masterpiece “bold” and “intense”. The performance of Brad Pitt is hailed as a masterly ; it must be said that the role of the astronaut in quest of the father lost in the far reaches of the solar system after the failure of a space mission, it is staggering in its accuracy. The actor explained his difficult journey to its character New York Times :” It took me investigate the inability of people to connect with others, and the protection mechanisms that it develops to prevent it from being totally open to others “. What he does not say, the shooting started just a few months after the divorce of Angelina.

A marriage destroyed by alcohol

The couple Pitt-Jolie exploded in September 2016, after eleven years of cohabitation, six kids and a huge hassle in the plane about the problems of alcoholism of the father of the family. ” With alcohol I went as far as I could go, and now it is finished “said the actor, who in order to survive his divorce has frequented for more than a year of Alcoholics anonymous. He said he was touched by the terrible vulnerability of men met in the support group :” We all have in us of the pain of the grief and suffering of all that has been lost, we spend our life to hide it but it is there, in you, it is necessary to solve to open up the Pandora’s box“. There he see men express themselves the way the most honest and frank, it follows the path. “It was a space reassuring when I felt a bit of judgment on the other, and so little judgement on yourself. In fact, it was very liberating to reveal the worst of itself “.

Out now in the trap of alcohol, which is according to him in large part, responsible for the failure of his marriageBrad Pitt, 55, has made peace with the events that have shaped his life. He is now focused on his career : “What I want to achieve in my acting to be an absolute truthif I happen to experience something real, then for the viewer it will be also.“