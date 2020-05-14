Brad Pitt : how he has managed to reconcile, once and for all with Jennifer Aniston

After their separation surging in 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would have been able to maintain a tense relationship. In a relationship with Angelina Jolie, the actor had to hold the nail while denigrating his previous marriage in the press.

The images have been the beating heart of their fans in the whole world. Last January, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had appeared closer than ever at the ceremony SAG Awards. Glances and admiring, statements to the ear, gestures, tender… It did no more than to imagine a flame between lovers iconic of the 2000s. But a friend of the former star of Friends had finally destroyed all the hopes of the nostalgic. ” They are friends and happy for each other. They don’t want anything other than their respective happiness. Jen is happy to have Brad as a friend in his life, it does not go away “said the source close to the magazine People. The actress of 51 years simply aside his old grudge to maintain good relations with the man who had broken the heart in 2005. And it is already not bad.

The dreadful words of Brad Pitt to Jennifer Aniston

A friendship was still difficult to imagine a few years ago. Six years after leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie – whom he had fallen in love on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith -, the comedian and oscar-winning had stood for about hurtful about his ex-wife in an interview in the Parade magazine. “I began to be disgusted with myself, sprawled on a couch, holding a joint and to hide me. I felt pathetic. It became obvious to me that I was absolutely a film that offered me an interesting life, since I don’t live myself. And I think the marriage has a connection with all of this. Try to believe that marriage was something great, then not at all. “he said at the time before you deliver the coup de grace : “I’m glad to have made real choices, you have found the woman I love, Angie, and construct with it a family that I love so much. “

These words have deeply hurt Jennifer Aniston – who no longer had any contact with her ex-husband at this time. It took a few years before Brad Pitt realized that he had, that day, to push the limits. “I’m sorry that my remarks have been misinterpreted. Jen is an amazing woman, generous, loving and funny. She remains my friend. This is an important relationship in my eyes. The purpose was not to say that Jen was boringit was to make people understand that me, I was at the time. “he said, according to the extract recovered by The Mirror. The actor of 56 years would have contacted Jennifer Aniston in 2016 – that is, 5 years later – to apologize. The time has eventually done its work, the former spouses are finally settled.