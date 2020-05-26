Brad Pitt, in a relationship with a presenter famous in spite of his rapprochement with Alia Shawkat ? The revelations shock

Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Úrsula Corberó… Then you unveiled the identity of the stars who have transformed from their early beginnings, new revelations shock fell on Brad Pitt. Since his divorce with Angelina Jolie, the private life of the actor is scrutinized by the media. Lately, many rumors announcing a reconciliation between Brad Pitt and actress Alia Shawkat. Since the beginning of the containment, they would spend more and more time together and it would have made more close than ever. But, according to our colleagues of New Ideathe actor, 56-year-old would set his sights on another woman. The lucky lady ? Renee Claire Bargh, a famous tv presenter in australia. If they knew each other through friends in common, Brad Pitt, and this young woman aged 33 years were found on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards last January. During their exchange, a certain alchemy would be created between them.

A source said to our brethren : “Renee is really the type of woman Brad : Smart, beautiful, funny and strong. He can tell that she is a character incredibly talented who has what it takes to go all the way to Hollywood and beyond”. Then, she added : “It never opens on the red carpet as he has done with Renee, so the fact that he stayed so long to talk to him proves how much he was impressed. It was she who cut short their interview, and not the opposite and it is quite unheard of”. If Brad Pitt was at the time still Jennifer Aniston in the lead, for a time, he would like to try something serious with Renee Claire Bargh. New Idea reports : “Renee continues to make trips to Hollywood, there is nothing to prevent Brad and her to spend time together and see where it leads (…) everyone can see that they have an alchemy fantastic and this will definitely be a match worth”. Now single both, they may, therefore, form a couple. What do you think of the meltynautes ? Also, Cara Delevingne, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian… check out the techniques of the stars to escape the paparazzi.