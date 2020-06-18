Brad Pitt, in a relationship with Alia Shawkat ? His alleged girlfriend is in the heart of a controversy

Recently, we learned that Angelina Jolie prevented to Brad Pitt to make, furious of his reconciliation with Alia Shawkat. For several months, the actor would be supposedly in a relationship with the star of ‘s arrested Development and some in the media argue that the young man of 31 years age, was installed in the home of Brad Pitt. However, Alia Shawkat was the center of a controversy in full motion #BlackLivesMatterwhen an excerpt from an interview in 2016, it has emerged. The young woman was using the insult “the black” through the narration of a story and quoting the words of “What We’ve Done,”a song of Drake. Very soon, the actress is attacked in his about not to be controlled. Affected by the bad buzz, Alia Shawkat was willing to submit his apologies in a long text in Instagram : “I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a moment of carelessness, one of which I am ashamed and I feel embarrassed, but I want to keep learning.”

Alia Shawkat he continued with : “I regret that I used a word that brings a lot of suffering in the history of the people of black color, and it is a word that should never be used by someone who is not black. I’ve learned a lot about what it really means to be an ally. The voice of the black people are to be amplified and clearly be heard. As an arab woman, who can pass for a white, I work hard to treat this interval of access has been given to me, and I realize how important it is to be hyper-vigilant in the places where I exist… silence is violence, as well as the words that throw in an irresponsible way. I intend to continue to work and learn from my friends that help me to understand”. Let’s hope that the words of Alia Shawkat, the alleged new girlfriend of Brad Pitt, you can turn off the fire of this controversy, so that during this time, the actor went to his side to a new demonstration against racism and police violence in Los Angeles.