Brad Pitt, in a relationship with Alia Shawkat ? The actress lifts the veil on their relationship

Brad Pitt would be there again as a couple, this time with the actress Alia Shawkat ? The rumor swells for several weeks, but the last, wished to clarify their relationship.

This is one of the single most coveted of Hollywood, not to say the planet. Since his divorce in late 2016, with Angelina Jolie, legendary actor Brad Pitt it is a heart to take, and especially the subject of many rumors. It was, in particular, lit the mind, proving to be very close to his ex Jennifer Aniston during the period of the great ceremonies in the last year. A reconciliation desired by thousands of fans of the couple, always with a broken heart by the betrayal of Brad Pitt (he had left the actress Friends to Angelina Jolie). However, this is not Jennifer Aniston, with whom he was to spend the time lately, but with another actress less well-known.

“I was overwhelmed”

Alia Shawkat, famous for his role of Maebe in the comedy cult ‘s arrested Developmenthas been seen on numerous occasions in the company of the actor, recently winning an oscar. The actress in california in particular, made several times with Brad Pitt during the containment, up to the point of being clearly seen by the paparazzi. And for a good reason : she lives just a 10-minute walk from the house ! However, the two actors was only going to be friends…. In fact, this is what she answered when the question is asked during an interview to The Vulture Of The Magazine : “It is not as a couple. We are just friends“she just said to the journalist. A situation that is not easy to handle for a young woman, 31 years old, who has not experienced the intensity of the means of communication that revolves around Brad Pitt. “All my friends have asked me what it was, and send me photos. I felt overwhelmed. As if I’m naked in school and I said to myself : ‘Oh, my god, everybody look at me'”, he added. Therefore, it seems that Brad Pitt is always a heart to take… Go To Jennifer ?