Brad Pitt in difficulties with her son Maddox from his violent quarrel, here what is their relationship

Brad Pitt and his son Maddox have made peace ? Here are the latest details on their relationship.

Recently, Brad Pitt stated that he was scared at the idea of not reconciling with Maddox. And because the father and the son are cold from September 2016, the month when it fought fiercely to board a private jet. At the time, the actor had an altercation with Angelina Jolie and her oldest son got in the way. From this time, the actor and his offspring are distant, both mentally and physically. In fact, the 18-year-old man is now in Korea to continue his studies in chemistry at the prestigious University of Yonsei. And, according to the latest information revealed in the american press, it is not always rabiboché with your dad.

Quizzed by the tabloid Us Weekly about the atmosphere that reigns between Brad Pitt and their son Maddox, a source close to the family said : “Their relationship remains non-existent.” According to the revelations of the informant, the star of the film The Fight Club still has no contact with his son. The same story with others of their son Pax, of 16 years. Well sad revelations. I hope that the clan Jolie-Pitt will be able to a day to resolve their disputes and this, for good. In the meantime, this reconciliation the unexpected happen, the editorial’ of melted explains to you why the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has not yet been finalized.

