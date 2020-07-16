Brad Pitt is a big fan of the singer !

Guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Selena Gomez tells us an amusing anecdote with Brad Pitt. It is completely a fan of it !

Three years with the Golden Globes in the year 2016, the actor Brad Pitt came in the lodge of Selena Gomez to ask for a picture. The singer says that this story of Ellen Degeneres ! MCE tells you something more.

It never ends more rotate the head of the actors ! In fact, the natural charm of Selena Gomez seduces the big stars of Hollywood.

In the first place, Orlando Bloom. For several years, which lends his traits to Legolas in the trilogy of the Lord Of the Rings does not stop him turn around.

On the other hand, the actor is 43 years of age, not be able to resist him. In night-clubs, these last would have even attempt to a kiss languid.

The problem ? Orlando Bloom was already in a relationship with Katy Perry. So, this flirtation that would have been theit is lead to the separation…

But the husband of Katy Perry is not the only one under the spell of Selena Gomez. In reality, Brad Pitt loves him as much as he.

As well, the singer of ” Love To Lose “ an anecdote hilarious during an interview with Ellen Degeneres.

Selena Gomez laugh still

If Selena Gomez occupies a nice place in the international panorama of the music, the singer is not in the habit of go to big star therefore. Even less Brad Pitt !

Then, this story the fact that you are still laughing. Next to the comedian on the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the sultry brunette pushes the confidences.

“I was in my dressing room and I had just finished playing. They have knocked on my door and told me that Brad Pitt would like to get and I said to myself: ‘He may enter’ “ tells Selena Gomez.

“I was trying to play cool and be really nice. As soon as it is freed, I ran and I hid under the table for two minutes because I couldn’t believe that this is happening. “

