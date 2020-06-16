Brad Pitt is campaigning against racism for her daughter Zahara !

Brad Pitt has decided to join the movement Black Lives Matter mobilization against racism for her daughter Zahara !

After the death of George Floyd, the americans have mobilized to denounce the racism. This is the case for Brad Pitt who fight against racism to his daughter Zahara. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Is now, years in which several african-americans die from the violence of the police. Lately, the death of George Floyd was too !

And for a good reason ! The man, 46 years old, was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. Three other police officers were present.

The poor afro-american was overcome. And his death, filmed live, therefore, has made the rounds of the social networks. In effect, of a width of the band, filmed the scene on Facebook Live.

Everyone is so surprised. The americans have decided, therefore, to mass demonstrations against racism. Several celebrities have joined the ” Black Lives Matter. A the movement that denounces racial injustice.

This is the case of Sophie Turner, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes. Or even Brad Pitt ! The actor has had enough !

Brad Pitt : fight for the future of your daughter

Brad Pitt has decided to to protest in the streets against racism, along with thousands of Americans.

Well, yes ! Be aware that your fight is dear to my heart ! In fact, Ithe fights in its most for her daughter Zahara. Therefore, she is african-american !

He hoped, therefore, that your daughter will have a future in the united States. This has ensured that our colleagues from HollywoodLife.

“As the father of a black child, this is a problem that is important to him. Brad Pitt has always been known to fight and support what is right. “

“And that is exactly the reason why he was at the event. He wants to be on the good side of the story. And he wants to protest. “

“This is a smart man, and attentive. Fight for the life of the black is just the right thing to do, therefore, it is not surprising that he had supported the movement. “

