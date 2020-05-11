Brad Pitt is-he become a vegan ?

Brad Pitt is it totally vegetarian ? The actor is known to be committed to the cause of animal but also in ecology.

Brad Pitt would be a vegetarian for a long time. A point of contention with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie that was not vegan. The actor claims the animal welfare and ecological awareness.

The actor, 56-year-old has never clearly explained his plan. But he never hesitates to take the floor to defend his ideas. And among the subjects that affect animal well-being in.

In 2015, he wrote to a conductor who used for its cooking eggs come from hens in cages. ” As you know, the chickens that lay the eggs that are on your shelves live at 5 or more in cages. They don’t even have a place to spread their wings. “

Brad Pitt is so very committed to this fight. A fight that he thinks he is very close to that of the ecology. Another subject that is the key so : the over-consumption of the inhabitants of this Land.

Brad Pitt committed to the well-being of the animals

But what has marked the canvas this year is the meal during the Golden Globes. Brad Pitt was alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for the movie Once Upon a Time in Holliwood. The film has also won the Globe for the best screenplay and best comedy.

But in regards to the food, this was the first time the meal was vegetarian. Base the meal was servir fish and crustaceans. A choice of last minute that the actor was welcomed on the red carpet.

” For me this choice is logical, I’m out there. Because everyone can eat vegan but not everyone can eat a steak. “

In short, Brad Pitt is so much vegetarian of what we know. Even though it was never publicly announced what he was eating or not. In any case, one thing is for sure, this one is very engaged in the fight for animal well-being. Case to follow.

