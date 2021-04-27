Brad Pitt: Jennifer Aniston didn’t come to the Oscars because of him?

Brad Pitt was at the Oscars party on Sunday, April 25, but Jennifer Aniston preferred to watch the ceremony from home.

The Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday, April 25. And Brad Pitt made a splash on the red carpet.

BRAD PITT SEDUCTIVE AT THE OSCARS 2021

The 93rd edition of the Oscars was very special this year. And all the biggest stars in Hollywood had to stay home.

Indeed, the health crisis has shaken up all the plans for the Oscars. And for good reason, the ceremony had to be postponed twice already!

But in the end, the evening went well in Los Angeles. And in the presence of several celebrities, including this year’s nominees.

Brad Pitt made the trip for the occasion. And his presence caught everyone’s eye.

Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband has also caught the eye of Youn Yuh-Jung. Indeed, Brad Pitt presented him with an Oscar and the actress lost her means.

But if there was one person missing this year, it was Jennifer Aniston. The actor had no chance of finding his ex at the party. Too bad!

Jennifer Aniston decided to watch the Oscars from her living room. And for good reason, the pretty blonde had no reason to come.

Because she didn’t have any nominations this year. And she didn’t give away any prizes either.

JENNIFER ANISTON PREFERRED TO WATCH THE CEREMONY FROM HOME

Brad Pitt always finds himself in one of the magazines. And especially when it comes to talking about Jennifer Aniston.

Indeed, the two bachelors have ignited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. And the fans only want one thing, that they put back the cover.

Indeed, since his divorce, Brad Pitt is a heart to take. And it seems he’s reconnected with the Friends actress.

“Everyone was trying to put them back together. They were bothered at the time. But now they’re making a laugh,” a source told US Weekly.

The same source explains that the two friends support each other a lot. And that they often share the good news.

“They have such natural and easy energy together.” US Weekly reports. But fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing this chemistry again.

Indeed, Brad Pitt prefers to remain discreet about his private life. Especially since the latest news about her divorce from Angelina Jolie.

A separation announced 5 years ago and is still as difficult. And for good reason, their son Maddox accuses his father of domestic violence.

A Page Six source said: “He took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged his past problems. He stopped drinking“.

But Brad Pitt feels increasingly isolated from his children. And he wants to do everything he can to get back to normal family life.