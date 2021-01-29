Brad Pitt: Jennifer Aniston wanted to have a child with him!

In an interview with The Guardian in 2004, Jennifer Aniston said she felt ready to have a child with Brad Pitt

This is arguably the biggest Hollywood disappointment. Indeed, many hopes had been placed on the couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Everyone thought the two were going to end their lives together. However, fate decided otherwise and the two separated after a few years of marriage. But did you know that they felt ready to have a child?

Indeed, in an interview with The Guardian, the Friends actress had some revelations about it. But before we go back, perhaps we should talk about Angelina Jolie and her wish to get sole custody of her children had with her ex.

Because yes, Brad Pitt’s ex couldn’t bear to leave her offspring and would rather have them with her every day. But because of the divorce, it is not possible for her. A situation that seems very difficult for the actress according to sources close to it:

“She wants to keep a semblance of normal life. Angelina loves shopping and aims for a particular purchase… But she especially likes this one-on-one moment with these children. It brings them back to normal life! Angie and her lawyers are always looking for everything they can get on Brad Pitt. Angie’s ready for anything. »

So it remains to be seen whether she is really capable until she finds disparaging elements towards her ex to take away custody of her children. But if she gets that far, no doubt her fans would take very badly such an attitude. Maybe she could get her children back, but she would lose a lot of credibilities and especially in love with her fans.

JENNIFER ANISTON READY TO HAVE A CHILD WITH BRAD PITT

If her relationship with Brad has still unleashed passions for several years, it must be recognized that the handsome kid and Jennifer Aniston has always been considered more glamorous. Indeed, the latter two are still much more appreciated and everyone would have dreamed that they have a child. On this subject, did you know that this could have been possible?

At least that’s what Brad Pitt’s ex suggested in an interview for The Guardian in 2004. The one who plays Rachel in Friends explained: “I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do anything. So I’m really looking forward to slowing down. »

By sharing these words, the beauty made it clear that she wanted to have a child with her baby. The beauty, even adding that “the time had come.” She was supposed to leave the series that made her famous and which enjoyed worldwide success for several years to “begin her role as a mom”. For her part, her darling had to end the filming of Mr. And Mrs. Smith and then devote herself to a life of a dad.

But the rest, everyone knows it … On this famous shoot, Brad Pitt finally fell under the spell of Angie and the two got together a few months later. So he should never have shot in this film. If that had been the case, he would never have met the mother of his children and would have done it with his true love…