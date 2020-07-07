Brad Pitt joins David Leitch for a thriller

Brad Pitt joined director David Leitch for the movie the Bullet Train, a thriller of action.

Variety announces the partnership of Brad Pitt and David Leitch for the film The Bullet Train, an action-thriller. Leitch will be at the closing and oversee the writing of the film, which has been entrusted to Zak Olkwicz. This will be the next application of Leitch after Hobbs & Shaw.

The film is based on the novel of the japanese “Maria Beetle” of the writer Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada, CTB, Inc., that represent Isaka, are the executive producers of the project.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are produced in the Bullet Train through his company, 87North, with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is the producer, who is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

For the moment, there is no production date has not yet been announced, given the current state of the health situation in the world.

Brad Pitt was recently seen in Ad Astra and Once upon A Time in Hollywood, a film for which he won his first Oscar as an actor. Also will soon be Babylonthe next film from Damien Chazelle, with Emma Stone.

