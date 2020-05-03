Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Kit Harington… All these celebs and their quirky habits

While the editorial’ of melty offered you last week to see all of these stars who have known each other since childhood and for which Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton or Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling are part of it, it is today the opportunity to delve into their personality. If there is a tendency to think that celebrities are perfect, we must not forget that they are not that different from ordinary mortals, and some of them have adopted habits more than strange over the years. Katy Perry to Kit Harington through Jennifer Aniston, back on all the quirky habits of the stars.

Katy Perry pays special attention to its teeth it brush 6 times a day and the star would keep still a few toothbrushes on it. A source close to the singer had entrusted to the Daily Star : “We go nowhere without a bunch of toothbrushes. When she was a child, she had 13 cavities at once. So now, it is the brush six times a day”a info confirmed by Katy herself.

Brad Pitt is also a part of these stars with unusual habits. According to the information of the National Enquirer, the actor, 56-year-old would not use soap for his shower. The reason for this ? He would fear that the industrial products accelerate aging of the skin. To remedy this, Brad has even made its soap base of apple cider vinegar and lemon. A very special mix !

If fans thought they know everything about Kim Kardashian, this small detail about her personality could even surprise them. Obsessed with her nails, the wife of Kanye West has the habit of always having a cutting cuticles and a nail file on it. In a perfect business woman and star of tv, Kim needs to be impeccable from head to toe, and this, in any circumstance.

It was a nice find David Beckham perfect, the famous English footballer has an OCD to say the least, surprising, and for good reason. The former athlete 44-year-old made sure that everything is in even number or in pairs. This includes socks, or even the cans in the fridge. If the number is odd, then David will go to hide the last drink. More generally, the footballer has admitted in an interview for ITV1 have an obsession for storage : “Before you can relax in a hotel room, I have to store all the leaflets and all the books by putting them in a drawer. Everything must be perfect”.

Jennifer Aniston is very superstitious and has a way to board a plane every time she travels. In effect, the star of Friends always enters in the device by asking first his right foot then dry the outside of the aircraft with his left foot as revealed by the Daily Mail. A habit that, according to her, protects her from bad luck.

As surprising as it may seem, Johnny Depp loves Barbies. While he was playing with his daughter Lily-Rose when she was a child, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean has admitted that this game had over the years become a hobby : “I like to play with Barbies. It is a good thing to do with your children. One time, I did different characters with the dolls and my daughter did not like it. At one point she said to me ‘Dad stop it, just do your usual voice'”. After all, Johnny is an actor !

Even if Robert Pattinson is part of the sexiest men on the planet, this habit of the actor risk to surprise more than one. The interpreter of Edward Cullen in the saga Twilight has himself revealed to the media Today his hygiene left something to be desired, and thathe could stay some time without washing her hair, a habit quickly adopted by the hunk : “I have so much residue in my hair from years without washing them and without having the slightest sense of personal hygiene”. That’s clear !

Like Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox has a habit of hers in the plane. In effect, the actress Transformers entrusted to IMDB she listens to each of its flights to the songs of Britney Spearsa way to calm her nerves : “I know for a fact that this is not my destiny to die listening to an album of Britney Spears so I always put his music when I take a flight because I know that it does not overwrite if I listen to”. A ritual which, until now, brought him luck.

Kit Harington has never hidden his side superstitious, and the star of Game of Thrones slightly too unveiled during an appearance on the set of Jimmy Kimmel. The actor of 33 years has, indeed, told one of his habits to say the least, unusual : “I am terribly superstitious, I have OCD galore” before you continue “I have to scratch the private parts when I see an ambulance. Apparently, it brings good luck, and I thought it was a good thing”. Amazing, isn’t it ? For other news about Kit Harington, discovers that the actor hates the most on the part of its fans.