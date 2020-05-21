Brad Pitt missing BAFTA 2020 : because of this family that drove him to abandon the journey

Brad Pitt missed out on the BAFTA awards 2020 in London, Sunday, 2 February. ll has preferred to spend time with her son, Maddox, rather than to go and retrieve his reward.

In separating itself from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt is as far away from his children. More particularly of his son, Maddox, with whom he had a violent quarrel on board a private jet shortly before her divorce. Since they were no longer really in contact but Brad Pitt seems determined to rebuild this relationship. He did not hesitate to pass it before his career for him to prove it.

Sunday 2 February, as was the 73rd ceremony of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Brad Pitt preferred “drop everything” to spend time with his adopted son, as reported by The Sun. The young man of 18 was exceptionally return to the United States. Since the start of the school, he studied biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. According to a source close to the family, the young man proposed to his father to have a conversation, and the latter immediately accepted the outstretched hand.

Brad Pitt absent from the BAFTA 2020 : it has (still) managed to get noticed

During the ceremony, Brad Pitt has been rewarded. He was awarded the prize for best supporting role for her interpretation of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino. If the actor of 56 years was not present to collect his prize, he was still obliged to make his thanks. His playmate, Margot Robbie, has read the speech he had written for the public… and he has made his effect.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his answer to him”, initially announced the actress. Then she continued : “Hey Great Britain. I heard that you had just become single. Welcome to the club. Thank you to the academy for this extreme honor. This is particularly significant”.Brad Pitt could not help but be a valve in relation to the Megxit despite the presence of Kate Middleton and prince William in the room. He announced that he named his price Harry because he was anxious “bring it in America”…

