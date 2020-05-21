Brad Pitt missing BAFTA 2020 : because of this family that drove him to abandon the journey

Brad Pitt missed out on the BAFTA awards 2020 in London, Sunday, 2 February. ll has preferred to spend time with her son, Maddox, rather than to go and retrieve his reward.
In separating itself from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt is as far away from his children. More particularly of his son, Maddox, with whom he had a violent quarrel on board a private jet shortly before her divorce. Since they were no longer really in contact but Brad Pitt seems determined to rebuild this relationship. He did not hesitate to pass it before his career for him to prove it.
Sunday 2 February, as was the 73rd ceremony of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Brad Pitt preferred “drop everything” to spend time with his adopted son, as reported by The Sun. The young man of 18 was exceptionally return to the United States. Since the start of the school, he studied biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. According to a source close to the family, the young man proposed to his father to have a conversation, and the latter immediately accepted the outstretched hand.
Brad Pitt absent from the BAFTA 2020 : it has (still) managed to get noticed
During the ceremony, Brad Pitt has been rewarded. He was awarded the prize for best supporting role for her interpretation of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino. If the actor of 56 years was not present to collect his prize, he was still obliged to make his thanks. His playmate, Margot Robbie, has read the speech he had written for the public… and he has made his effect.
“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his answer to him”, initially announced the actress. Then she continued : “Hey Great Britain. I heard that you had just become single. Welcome to the club. Thank you to the academy for this extreme honor. This is particularly significant”.Brad Pitt could not help but be a valve in relation to the Megxit despite the presence of Kate Middleton and prince William in the room. He announced that he named his price Harry because he was anxious “bring it in America”…
© ASLAN / BESTIMAGE
2/12 –
Brad Pitt and Maddox (youngest) in Paris.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
3/12 –
Maddox on march 23, 2013.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
4/12 –
Maddox in Los Angeles on August 18, 2018.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
5/12 –
Brad Pitt and his son Maddox at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills on July 28, 2016.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
6/12 –
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of the film “By the Sea” during the opening night gala of the AFI Fest in Hollywood, November 5, 2015. They have six children : Maddox, Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.
© Action Press / Bestimage
7/12 –
Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Maddox to the premiere of the film “Maleficent : The Power of evil” at the Roppongi Hills Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on October 3, 2019.
© Agence / Bestimage
8/12 –
Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to the premiere of the film “Unbroken” in Hollywood, December 15, 2014.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
9/12 –
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles airport with their children Zahara and Maddox, from London, June 14, 2014.
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
10/12 –
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their 6 children.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
11/12 –
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and their children at LAX airport in Los Angeles on June 6, 2014.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
12/12 –
Brad Pitt, his wife Angelina Jolie and their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox take the plane to the airport of Los Angeles to come spend a few days in their ownership of Miraval, June 6, 2015.