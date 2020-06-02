Brad Pitt not really present to Jennifer Aniston during their marriage ? Its sad revelations

While it is revealed that Jennifer Aniston divorced Brad Pitt and full of regrets, would have done differently during their marriage, the beginning of melty offers you to discover old and sad revelations of the actress. Remember, the two stars met in 1998 and it is only two years after, in 2000, that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are said “yes” for life. Unfortunately, their beautiful love story has not lasted since they separated and were divorced in 2005. Shortly after this break, the actress had confided in an interview for our colleagues from Vanity Fair. Jennifer Aniston had took advantage of this interview to give details about what she has experienced throughout her relationship with Brad Pitt. She has revealed that her husband had not supported at the time it was needed the most, that is to say, after the end of the series Friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Having played the role of Rachel Green for nearly ten years, Jennifer Aniston had to goodbye to his character, and his co-stars with whom she could hear very well, at the end of the series. It has been very difficult for the star : “It was really painful. It was a family and I don’t like when families are separating. It is difficult to have a habit as wonderful in your life, a place to go all day and all of a sudden, it stops“she explained to Vanity Fair. At the time, she would have liked to be able to count on the support of her husband, but this has unfortunately not been the case. The actress Friends had even added that Brad Pitt had not been present during the recording of the final episode of the series before declaring : “It simply wasn’t there for me. It worked”. This had greatly shocked the entourage of the young woman. Also, check out the declarations that were already in the divorce of Brad Pitt that would have been realistic on his marriage with Jennifer Aniston.