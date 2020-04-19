Brad Pitt not very good for kissing ? An actress from Downton Abbey balance

The calm after the storm ? According to the latest revelations, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made a step forward in regard to the custody of their six children. Exit the tensions and other disagreements, the two celebrities seem to finally be on the same wave length. We may say, that divorce clearly has been talking in recent years. Now single, the hero of Fight Club among the men the most coveted in Hollywood. A status of sex symbol that he owes one of his former co-stars ? Invited in the Kelly Clarkson ShowElizabeth McGovern who plays Cora Crawley in Dowton Abbey, has been found to have taught the actor how to kiss.

Asked about the famous kiss with Brad Pitt exchanged during their collaboration on the film The Favor released in 1994, Elizabeth McGovern, said jokingly : “I’ve done it for a paid job because we were on a film set. There are ways more difficult to earn a living, so I’m not complaining. But yes, he has learned the basics with me, I think. I have made him the man he is. He learned everything thanks to me.” Statements also surprising that full of humor that will be sure to smile to the viewers. Elsewhere in the news, you know that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are closer than ever since their divorces.