Brad Pitt overview of new in the date with Margot Robbie ? The rumor doesn’t stop !

It is one of the stars of hollywood whose love life is scrutinized ! Recently, Jennifer Aniston has unveiled a hint of hilarity to escape the paparazzi, tired of him talking about Brad Pitt. However, the latter has not finished to be at the heart of discussion of his private life. Since a few weeks already, the rumors report that the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood maintain a secret relationship with Margot Robbie, while the marriage of the latter with Tom Ackerley fight the wing… And this time, there are other revelations that come to inflame the rumor. After NW Magazinea source has reported that Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt multiplieraient the rencards during the promo of their film : “She was taken to London for the premiere. She is a big fan of the pub, she was excited to take Brad to make a turn in its place favorites.” But it doesn’t stop there !

The source then added : “Also during the Cannes film festival in may, they had finished the evening in a small, rustic restaurant, where the atmosphere could not have been more romantic”before tell that Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt had been seen returning together to the hotel Regent Berlin, after a night of partying… Yes, but all these rumors around a possible love story between Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are false, as he denied it Gossip Cop ! If the co-stars have been seen together several times during the promo, it is clearly a story of friendship. As a reminder, Margot Robbie is now married and no announcement of separation with her spouse has not been made. Yet, the rumors between the young woman and Brad Pitt don’t seem ready to fade ! In the rest of the news people, check out the first few words of Liam Hemsworth on his divorce with Miley Cyrus.