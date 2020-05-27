Brad Pitt recasé ? Check out the young actress with whom he spends a lot of time

Three years after having formalized his separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt could have found love. Point of Jennifer Aniston on the horizon, but a young actress of 30 years with whom he shares his passion for the art.

Since its separation with Angelina Jolie in 2016, this is the first time since Brad Pitt has inherited the status of sex symbol, that the actor is officially single. It must be said that in its early days the U.s. was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston, with whom he formed one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. Up to his meeting with Angelina Jolie in 2004 on the shooting of the film Mr and Mrs Smith that precipitated the divorce with the star of Friends. Twelve years and six children later, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are separating. A rupture from which the great buddy George Clooney has still not recovered shoe to his foot. At least, that is what we believed in.

In a relationship with an actress ?

Brad Pitt has, on several occasions, been seen in the company of a mysterious brunette who is no longer so mysterious, as that. The young 30 year old woman called Alia Shawkatshe is an actress and passionate about art as one can guess on his account Instagram. And the duo is clearly particularly fond of small cultural outings to two as reported in the the american media. Remains to know if it is a true romance or a simple relationship based on a shared passion. Time will tell us.