Brad Pitt recasé ? New revelations about his affair with Alia Shawkat !

Four years after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt fully assumes his celibacy. The actor, 52, has confessed that he is trying to find a shoe to his foot on the Kindling ! In parallel, the rumor is given a romance with the actress Alia Shawkat for several months already. Many times, the beautiful brunette of 31 years and the father of the family have been very complicit and very close.

Also, the young woman went to live in Los Angeles, California, to two not of the house of Brad Pitt… enough to facilitate the late-night meetings and weekend brunch improvised at any time.

In the Face of rumours, incessant, Alia Shawkat has decided to break the ice and participate in the topic.

Alia Shawkat, says about her relationship with Brad Pitt

During an interview with the website ” Vulture “, the actress has agreed to speak without a filter : “it’s not like a couple. We are just friends,” he said. Is this a ploy to cover their tracks ? In fact, the two young men have been seen together in full session of shopping for a couple of weeks ago.

If Alia Shawkat insists that it is not in a relationship with Brad Pitt, let’s not forget that she is also interested in the weaker sex. In 2017, the actress has made his coming out during an interview. The opportunity to declare that women are attracted as much as men…

For his part, Brad Pitt must also face the many rumors about a possible return to the flames with his first wife : Jennifer Anistion

Appointment just above to discover all of the photos !

Leonor De La Source