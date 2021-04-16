CELEBRITIES

Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in the new romantic comedy ‘Lost City of D’

Posted on

‘Lost the City of D’ is actually a friendly quid pro quo, with Bullock making a cameo appearance in the thriller ‘Bullet Train’.

Brad Pitt has reportedly joined Sandra Bullock in Paramount’s romantic action comedy ‘Lost City of D’ in a cameo.

The star of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ will reunite with Sandra Bullock for her romantic action-adventure comedy that also stars Channing Tatum.

'Lost the City of D' is actually a friendly quid pro quo, as it follows Bullock making a cameo appearance in the star's award-winning action thriller 'Bullet Train', which recently ended production with director David Leitch filming for Sony.

Sandra Bullock, 56, had already landed an excellent role alongside Brad Pitt, 57, in one of the most expected new films, ‘Bullet Train’. It’s going to be their first movie together even though they’ve been friends for decades.

Brad Pitt was reportedly unable to refuse to adorn his role when Bullock, who is producing and starring in ‘Lost City of D’, approached the handsome actor for a cameo.

