Brad Pitt reveals interesting facts about his movie nights with David Fincher

In a profile of the movie mogul published in the New York Times, the Oscar winner revealed the interesting things about their beautiful nights spent watching movies together.

Turning on lights on his movie nights, Pitt revealed, “He’ll be mumbling all the time,” That shot works. That is a bad transfer. Why would you go to the glove insert there? Stabilize yourself! “It’s like watching a football game with Bill Belichick.”

Brad Pitt, who has played the title role in three of Fincher’s films so far, told the publication: “He is one of the funniest filmmakers I have ever met.”

The actor has starred in “Seven,” “Fight Club,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Steven Soderbergh also recalled the moments they spent in the editing studio while working on the 2002 thriller ‘Panic Room’.

Brad Pitt’s close friend David Fincher’s new film ‘Mank’ will premiere on Netflix next month.