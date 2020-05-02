Brad Pitt separate Angelina Jolie : The actor in conflict with one of his children ? More is known

The tensions that exist between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still as perennials if we judge by the latest news circulating about the couple. They are indeed still at the centre of a court battle for shared custody of their children.

If no official statement has yet come from the couple regarding the reasons for their separation, the theories on this subject come from everywhere on the web. It is necessary to believe that the love that bound Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was such that they decided to both have several children. The actress is strongly attached to the latter, it is necessary to believe that there are several chances that the violent quarrel of Brad Pitt in the face Maddox in the hall of the airport or to the origin of their rupture.

Despite all these tensions, Brad Pitt said he hoped to spend Christmas eve with his children. If Maddox doesn’t seem to want to still reconnect with him after three years of dispute, Zahara and Pax would also be reluctant to spend enjoyable time alongside their father. It remains to be seen if they will finally find an agreement because obviously, the long judicial battle in which he embarked with Angelina Jolie is turning away from the heart of his children.

Yes, judging by all these reactions of the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, they have obviously leaned unanimously for their mother. Tribunal hearings regarding their custody to continue to their side and we are still waiting to know if they will finally find a common agreement on this subject. Hope that these Christmas celebrations can finally fix things between them.