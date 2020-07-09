Brad Pitt signs of a camera between the assassins adapted from a japanese book

David Leitch is the adaptation of the book “Mary’s Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka and hires Brad Pitt for “Bullet Train”, a feature film that mixes action and thriller. Deadline revealed the stage, Monday, 6 July 2020.

After a great performance in “Ad Astra” by James Gray, and by the way, the Oscar of the best second male role for his performance in “once upon a Time… in Hollywood”, by Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt is the income at the top. In the sequel, the attractive blonde had accepted a cameo noticed, not very glorious, but always fun, in the “Deadpool 2” David Leitch. And the joke was well-liked with the two friends who have decided to re-try the experiment ! The two men have been known for many years as the director of “Fast & Furious : Hobbs and Shaws” began his career as a stuntman, doubling several times, the actor seen in “the Fight Club”. For his next film, which he is currently the director of choreography on “the Matrix 4” with the presence of the ex-partner of Angelina Jolie. This last must take the lead role of “Bullet Train”, a long-action footage distributed by Sony Pictures.

A Orient Express the horror ?

Monday, July 6 Deadline to reveal more about this thriller of high tension with a promising idea from the synopsis : “Zak Olkewicz has written the screenplay based on the novel of the japanese ‘Mary’s Beetle’ by Kotaro Isaka. In the novel, five murderers are in a high-speed train from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a couple of stops between the two. They discover that their missions are not independent of each other. The question that arises is who will come out alive on the train, and what to expect at the terminal station.“For the moment, not shoot to date, and even less of the movie will be in theaters, has been announced !