Brad Pitt soon in the series Glee ?

Ryan Murphy would like to shoot a reboot of Glee. The scènariste is known throughout the world. Some fans would like, therefore, a reboot with Brad Pitt.

It no longer has Ryan Murphy. The famous writer/director has made a lot of successful series. Among them, Glee, The Politician, American Horror Story… And if Glee came back with a reboot ? And if it had Brad Pitt in it ?

A few days ago, Ryan Murphy be evocative of his nostalgia in the face of its first series, Glee. It is said that these days, if he had known of the other series he would not have imagined the same scenario. Then, he explains on Instagram.

” Imagine that we are in 2009 and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein. If I had access to these talents, here’s the new driver : Lea and Ben are enemies who are fighting for the heart and soul of the Glee Club. “

He develops his idea. ” Ben is also part of the football team and layer almost with the whole school and is the nerve center of McKinley. Beanie is one of their best common friend, and is torn between them. “

Still no Brad Pitt in there. “Suddenly, Beanie associates Sue Sylvester joins Glee Club and becomes the soloist and main star of the club. Lea and Ben must join forces to dethrone. “

Brad Pitt in the next Glee ?

Ryan Murphy wants to get back to the seasons of Glee. ” I WANT TO TURN THIS NEW DRIVER. Maybe I’ll do it ? ” It is assumed that it will remain a fantasy, but why not.

But the fans of him then send a mount for his reboot. In the place of the actors usual you can see Brad Pitt, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson etc

He published the photo on his account Instagram and comments. ” Someone sent this to me with the caption ‘Movie Twitter Glee Reboot“. But it would be a little… too much !

The most popular celebrity are, therefore, passed to Photoshop to become the protagonists of the series Glee. A good joke, surely in response to his nostalgia for the musical series. It is expected, therefore, Brad Pitt for the reboot !

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt the actor – Brad Pitt news – brad pitt movies – Brad Pitt Glee – Brad Pitt glee reboot – Brad Pitt series