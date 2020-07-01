Brad Pitt summary of exit of the mansion of Angelina Jolie !

Divorced from 2019, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt refused to stay in the same room. The actor was finally home preview !

Since his divorce in April 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie refused to see. Finally spent a good couple of hours at his home, in his mansion. MCE explains to you all !

Present the covered ? Their fans were wondering ! Since her divorce, Angelina Jolie doesn’t want more to hear about Brad Pitt. Finally, the least possible.

Therefore, the beauty of 45 years to care for her six children with her. The actress refuses to let him for a very long time due to their problems of addiction, such as alcohol.

On the other hand, the ex-lovebirds were married for eleven years – I don’t want to be in the same room. These have never been seen together since his divorce in April of 2019.

But that was before. In fact, the tensions began to disappear between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two actors finally they agreed to meet again. In the joy and good humor, of course.

And this, to the delight of their six children. Therefore, the actor and winner of an oscar, don’t hesitate to doing a lot of travel in the manor the sensual brunette !

Brad Pitt does not throw in the sponge

Then, after months of hatred and resentment towards one another, Brad Pitt you can be happy d’a reconciliation with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

And for proof, which lends its features to the character of Roy McBride in the science-fiction film ” Ad Astra “ only spend two hours on itin his mansion.

In fact, the actor, 56, has been in the process of get out of the house of the mother of their children. However, no one knows the reason of this visit.

In any case, Brad Pitt has preferred to be very discreet. After passing through the door of Angelina Jolie, the latter has is pressed with the helmet on the head. Going to re-offend in the next few days ? Excellent !

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt 2020 – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt couple Brad Pitt ex-Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt relationship Angelina Jolie