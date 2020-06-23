Brad Pitt surprised a worker by video conference… and apologized for some of his films

Brad Pitt was one of the guests of honor of the television series “United we Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the unsung Heroes”, on CBS, on Sunday, June 21. The actor, 56, took the opportunity to praise the courage of the workers in the essential services, first-line during the pandemic of Covid-19.

Brad Pitt has surprised in the first line of the worker, Darnell Rudolph in the television special, CBS Harry Connick Jr., “United we Sing : A Grammy Tribute to the unsung Heroes”Sunday, June 21. Brad Pitt has paid tribute to the efforts of his partner, who was in charge of the management of waste in New Orleans during the pandemic of Covid-19. The two men spoke through video conferencing and talked about the way in which Darnell Rudolph had confronted the pandemic. This last has also stated “that he and his family had played a lot of cards and watched television”. A co-worker then chimed in : “And a lot of movies of Brad Pitt”, he joked.

“I present my apologies for some of them,” joked the actor of 56 years, without, however, indicate where he was talking about. The worker also has praised Brad Pitt for his “work done after hurricane Katrina.” Dozens of eco-friendly homes have been built in New Orleans, thanks to the actor, in the year 2005. Actress Sandra Bullock has also participated in the show and spoke with Joy Palmer, director of the Regional Transit Authority (the transit of the transportation authority of Chicago), whose husband died of the Covid-19. “I wanted to take this time to thank you for your work and have guaranteed the safety of all,” said the actress.

The nursing staff of New York thanked by Robert de Niro and Jennifer Lopez

The united States is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic Covid-19. More than 120,000 people in total have died of the virus, and 2.2 million cases were diagnosed in the territory. Robert de Niro and Jennifer Lopez had sent all their support to the hospital staff in New York on 10 and 13 April. Both natives of the city, was grateful to the doctors, nurses and other members of the New York-Presbyterian hospital. “Their heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed. We love you, we thank you. Take care of yourself,” said Jennifer Lopez in her video directed to the nursing staff. “I’m in New York and the only difference between us is that you are the heroes. You are heroes to all the world,” said Robert de Niro. Mariah Carey, Alica Keys, and Kerry Washington, who are also natives of the state, also had recorded a similar video.