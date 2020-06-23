Brad Pitt surprised a worker by video conference… and apologized for some of his films

Brad Pitt was one of the guests of honor of the television series “United we Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the unsung Heroes”, on CBS, on Sunday, June 21. The actor, 56, took the opportunity to praise the courage of the workers in the essential services, first-line during the pandemic of Covid-19.

Brad Pitt has surprised in the first line of the worker, Darnell Rudolph in the television special, CBS Harry Connick Jr., “United we Sing : A Grammy Tribute to the unsung Heroes”Sunday, June 21. Brad Pitt has paid tribute to the efforts of his partner, who was in charge of the management of waste in New Orleans during the pandemic of Covid-19. The two men spoke through video conferencing and talked about the way in which Darnell Rudolph had confronted the pandemic. This last has also stated “that he and his family had played a lot of cards and watched television”. A co-worker then chimed in : “And a lot of movies of Brad Pitt”, he joked.

