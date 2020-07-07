Brad Pitt, the king of cool, carries out actions with the Bullet Train

The actor will be the protagonist of the action-thriller The Bullet Train directed by David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2).

The film The Bullet Train will be the adaptation of the japanese novel Maria Beetke of Isaka Kotaro, the history of which portrays a battle between snipers in a high-speed train.

Antoine Fuqua production, David Leitch for the achievement

Initially, Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Equalizer) you should take the initiative in the project. If he does more, he is still the producer of the film, Brad Pitt, who has another film project after that one, Babylon Damien Chazelle (The Earth) with Emma Stone. The film will take place in the Hollywood of the 20’s.

After a period personally dark and her fantastic role in the no-less-fantastic Once upon a Time… in Hollywod of a Tarantino movie (for which she won the Oscar for Best actor in a supporting role), Brad Pitt is once again in high demand, and it is a very good thing.