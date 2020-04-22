Brad Pitt, the weather anchor for a day : what a funny apparition to his balcony

Actress Emily Blunt, wife of John Krasiński, the Jonas Brothers, Sophie Turner, Steve Carell, Billie Eilish, Chance The Rapper… many celebrities have already participated in this YouTube channel created there are only three weeks and already has over 2 million subscribers.

On his side, although confined to his home in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt multiplies the appearances. On the 13th of April last, viewers of the new show american Celebrity IOU have had the surprise to see the actor of 56 years to play, the decorators for her makeup artist and long time friend, John Black. The opportunity for the star to leave his passion for the renovation : “I love the noise of a building site under construction. If I do build it not, I die. Just enter somewhere and see the possibilities (…). I am very tactile. In fact, I prefer it when the design focuses on the material rather than on the decoration. Seeing as the materials are assembled with each other and the feeling of living in the midst of them.”