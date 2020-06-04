Brad Pitt/Tintin – The-Time

List of things smooth: the hood of an Opel Manta, the bottom of a bidet, my skull, the surface of a pond, at night, when the lovers nudes are gone, the moon that is mirrored in the same pond, the face of Emmanuel Macron, the ribbon that draws a highway devoid of cars for the containment, the back of a baby who takes a nap, the belly, snow-oyster, Tintin and Brad Pitt.

Two races on this earth. Not one more. The first is the race of those who are struggling with their ghosts, the men and women haunted by demons, memories, miss, calls. The second, it is the breed of the smooth, the human whose psyche seems to have been equalized by the botox of an invisible hand, those who have struggled to invent, passions, pain, desires, shortcomings, of the enchantments. On the one hand, too sensitive. On the other, the anesthetized of all.

In the camp of smooth, we could quote a thousand. We will quote two: Tintin and Brad Pitt – yes, the actor that has received, a few weeks ago, an Oscar for his supporting role in the latest Tarantino film. You bet that Tintin and Brad Pitt would like to be beautiful. They are pretty. I’m sure they dream of jaguar, a vampire virus. They are only a siamese cat, squirrel, dressing.

The chronicler desperately smooth as I am also, for the life of Brad Pitt seems to be a quest of darkness, of depth and mystery. Each of its twists and turns love can be read as a desire to exist in 3D, to be anything other than a nice play-boy narrowly escaped soap operas on the television. Brad Pitt is without a doubt one of the commercial players who have the better built a career paved with risks, counter-jobs, characters, black and volte-faces. It still has the air of a good boy applied, a plagist dreaming of being a rock star, a soap dish waiting for the moment where it would become poison. He is married to the most diva of divas of hollywood, Angelina Jolie, he is exiled, he returned. It engages with a sincerity lively, for causes necessary and right – veganism, MSF, the fight against the assailants of human rights.

But like Tintin, he floats on a life that looks like a sequence of boxes. The face of Tintin is without shade. The energy takes the place of passion, friendship mask his lack of love, the ingenuity he serves as the engineering. As the famous belgian journalist, Brad Pitt gives the impression of always wanting to leave the light, to climb over this good will, which holds it away from the desire. I found, in the last book of Bulle Ogier entitled I forgota beautiful expression of the drama that seems to play behind the pretty face of Brad Pitt. Here it is: “Be an icon which plays the role of an icon.” Tintin and Brad Pitt are of this breed of icons. The more weird, is that Brad as in Tintin, that is their shallowness which affects us all. Their vain efforts to drift like boats drunk wake up ours.

The two races, I said. Those who use their time to exorcise their ghosts. And those who, like Tintin and Brad Pitt when they look inside themselves, hear only the echo of their “is someone There?”

You can find the latest chronicle Slash/Flash Michou and Ratatouille!