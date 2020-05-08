Brad Pitt trolle kindly Leonardo DiCaprio about Titanic

The star thanked in his own way his partner Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by receiving her Golden Globe.

Brad Pitt has won on Sunday evening the Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino. The comedian obviously has thanked the director, before greeting his partner, Leonardo DiCaprio, alias “LOC”, in which he plays the lining : “It is a star, a gentleman. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.” A tribute concluded with a joke : “Still, I’d have left the place on the raft”. Finally, on the door, rather, Brad making here a reference to the famous scene of Titanic in which Jack, the character played by Leo, died of cold in the water while Rose (Kate Winslet) is lying on a wooden door. Since the release of the film in 1997, many fans have criticized James Cameron’s the fact that there was room for two, and that Jack would be saved. The filmmaker defended the death of his character, but the damage is done : after more than 20 years, the jokes on this scene are still !

Here’s the video :

Tarantino tease a timeline of 4-h Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for the next year



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has also received Golden Globes for best comedy and best director. Rewards that place the film among the favorites of the next academy awards ceremony, which will take place on February 9 next.

OUATIH : check out an excerpt of the preparation of the fight between Brad Pitt and Mike Moh

