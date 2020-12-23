CELEBRITIES

Brad Pitt was not congratulated by any of his former lovers

Posted on

Brad Pitt’s birthday passed without his ex-partners congratulating him on social media.

Brad Pitt celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday (December 18) and received thousands of messages from his fans online, but was reportedly not congratulated on social media by any of his wives.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor, his exes, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Nicole Poturalski, did not share a single word to wish him congratulations on his big day.

Pitt has apparently been unable to impress his exes again, as they all fell silent and did not send birthday wishes to the actor.

Pitt shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. They broke up in 2016, but are still embroiled in a seemingly endless custody battle.

Jennifer Aniston also despised the actor back in the day, after Brad and Jen’s meeting backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards sparked a social media meltdown when photos and videos of the iconic moment went viral.

Pitt’s most recent ex-lover, Nicole Poturalski, also did not try to regain his attention.

Brad Pitt reportedly celebrated his birthday with his children in a warm and intimate way.

