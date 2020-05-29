Brad Pitt was predicted already in his divorce with Jennifer Aniston !

In an interview for Vanity Fair in 2004, Brad Pitt addressed the idea of her divorce with the star of Friends, Jennifer Aniston.

In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were spinning yet the perfect love. However, the actor, 56-year-old seemed to to have predicted his break with the star of Friends. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

A few days ago, an interview of Jennifer Aniston resurfaced. In it, the young woman spoke with sadness of his divorce with the performer Achilles.

A painful ordeal she seems to have overcome both good and bad. However, since several months already some rumors react to the fans of the couple Bradifer.

Indeed, a rapprochement between the two actors has been detected during the ceremony of the Screen Actors Guild Awards ! Brad Pitt would it be again under the spell of his ex ? Nothing is less on…

In fact, this last reproached him for his indecision. Between Alia and Jen, Brad Pitt does not know which one to choose. But at the time of Troy, the young man already seemed to think he had no future with the interpreter of Rachel Green.

Brad Pitt spoke of his divorce with Jennifer Aniston in 2004 !

” I hate the notion of a fairy tale. Nobody can reach it. The marriage, it is hard, it is not easy. There is so much pressure on staying with someone forever. ” This that gave Brad Pitt the Vanity Fair magazine in 2004.

“Jen and me, we don’t force them to do the” and they lived happy and had many children “. We made a pact to see where it will lead us.”

“Even though I’m not sure that it is in our nature’to be with someone for the rest of his lifesimply because of this promise. ” Then continued Brad Pitt at the time.

” Neither of us wants to be the spokesperson for a happy marriage, the couple’s life. I hate this thing where two people become one, where you lose your individuality.

“You keep this covenant as long as you can. When he arrives at his endthis is the case for us too. ” A year later, the couple ended in divorce…

