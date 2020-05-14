Brad Pitt : why he had to apologize during his reunion with Jennifer Aniston

After having lived a beautiful love story, and five years of marriage, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are permanently separated in 2005. If the actor were able to have some harsh words about his ex-wife, he apologized to her in order to regain his friendship.

Well before marrying Angelina Jolie, and start a family, Brad Pitt has been in a relationship ultra-hyped with Jennifer Aniston. After having a true lightning strike in 1998, the couple had then passed the ring finger on July 29, 2000 in a private ceremony in Malibu. Alas, the duo had separated in January 2005 when the actor was in the middle of shooting the film Mr and Mrs. Smith, where he gave the reply to… Angelina Jolie. Since their divorce on 2 October of the same year, the two stars had not been reviewed together. This was without counting on their reunion at the SAG Awards on January 19, 2020. If the two stars seem to have found their complicity, it is thanks to the apologies that the sex symbol of the 90’s has made to the star of the series Friends.

In fact, the actor of 56 years had been very hard with his ex-wife during an interview with the magazine Parade in 2011. Then married to Angelina Jolie, with whom he had six children, Brad Pitt had, indeed, been hard, referring his marriage to Jennifer Aniston : “I spent the 90s trying to hide from me. I started to have enough of sitting on a sofa, with a seal. I felt pathetic. It was clear that I was looking to shoot a movie where a guy would have an interesting life, because I did not live myself an interesting life. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. I was trying to pretend he was something he was not.“Referring to Angelina Jolie, the actor had then revealed : “I am satisfied of having real choices and finding the woman I love, Angieand have built a family that I love so much.“

“Jen is a woman incredibly generous”

Years later, Brad Pitt has insisted to go back on his words, realizing that he had been able to to hurt his ex-wife. He had thus stated : “I’m sorry that this was interpreted this way. Jen is a woman incredibly generous, loving and hilarious that remains my friend. This is an important relationship that I greatly appreciate. What I was trying to say was not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming months and I am responsible.“According to a source site Entertainment TonightBrad Pitt would have contacted the actress of 51 years to apologize for the first time in 2016 : “Brad is at a stage that is so different from when they were together. Brad is a guy who has worked a lot on himself. He apologized to her for a lot of things that he thought she was the problem in their relationship. He takes his mistakes and this has changed their relationship one to the other. They have both evolved.“

