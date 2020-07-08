Brad Pitt will soon return to film in an action movie

A couple of months ago, Brad Pitt confesses he wants to be away from his acting career. However, according to the magazine “Deadline “the actor, 55 years old, beautiful and well sign his big return in front of the camera to play back on the ” Bullet Train “, the next film of David Leitch – a former specialist known for having directed the second installment of ” Deadpool “, “John Wick,” or even ” Fast & Furious : Hobbs and Shaw “. This new action of the film will be produced by Sony Pictures and adapted from the novel of the japanese, entitled ” Mary’s Beetle “, by Kotaro Isaka. The story ? One of five assassins who are on a train launched at high speed from Tokyo to Morioka. Each one of them discovered that their respective missions are related to each other. The question is, therefore, to know what to expect during and at the end of this trip. Despite the pandemic of coronavirus has pushed a good number of film projects, shooting of this new movie is expected to the end of the year.

Several projects in preparation

Last September, shortly before the release of the film “Ad Astra” -, Brad Pitt revealed “New York Times “ you want to limit her screen appearances, in order to cultivate other areas of interest, such as the sculpture and landscape design. “When you think you’ve finally managed to embrace something, it is time to move on to something more,” he said. However, in addition to being included in the cast of ” Bullet Train “, which must play in ” Babylon “, Damien Chazelle, who recently directed the series “The Whirlwind” in Netflix– along with Emma Stone. The production pushed back to 2021, in the wake of the health crisis. It seems to have (finally) won an Oscar for her role in “once upon a Time In Hollywood” (2019), Quentin Tarantino, finally very quickly, I wanted to reconnect with his profession as an actor. And, let’s be honest, this is not unpleasant for us.