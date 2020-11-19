Brad Pitt wins lawsuit against woman who believed she would marry him

Actor Brad Pitt was sued for $100 million by the woman when she was scammed by a man posing as him

American actor Brad Pitt won the lawsuit against a woman who sued him for $100 million after being scammed online into thinking that she would marry the real Brad Pitt.

Kelli Christina, a businesswoman, became the target of an online scam by a con artist pretending to be the Fight Club actor and even convinced her that he was willing to marry her.

Realizing she was being scammed, Christina slapped the real actor with a lawsuit on the grounds that the Oscar winner should have taken steps to protect his fans from those posing as him on the internet.

And in addition to this, he had requested to organize a fundraiser for the actor’s Make It Right Foundation in order to build new homes for those displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

She claimed that the impostor had asked her to pay him $40,000 to attend events, but he briefly ended up at the last minute with her money.

Additionally, Page Six claims that the court documents also add that Christina and the scammer had developed a close connection and that the two even had “arguments about marriage.”