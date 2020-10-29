BRAD PITT WOULD BE SINGLE AGAIN: OVER WITH NICOLE POTURALSKI

There is an update on Brad Pitt’s sentimental status.

The actor would be back single, after the end of the story with Nicole Poturalski.

View this post on Instagram Sundays 🧖🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Oct 25, 2020 at 3:32am PDT

The 56-year-old and the 27-year-old model broke up after about two months of dating, according to E! News and Page Six.

American newspapers report that the breakup took place several weeks ago and that the relationship would never become serious.

” It’s completely over – said a source from Page Six – History has never been as serious as it appeared .”

It was known that Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were dating last August when they were spotted on vacation in France. However, they would have met at the end of 2019 thanks to mutual friends.