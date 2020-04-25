Brad Pitt would have helped him !

Very soon, the Friends will return with a special issue ! According to some, Brad Pitt would be at the origin of the return of Jennifer Aniston !

A few weeks ago, we have learned a very great news ! In fact, the famous series Friends is back ! Jennifer Aniston has agreed to come back and play ! And this is thanks to who ? MCE TV tells you more !

Mythical Couple of Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have a dream for the whole world ! Their love story lasted from 1998 to 2005. Crazy in love, the two lovebirds will make very many appearances together ! Jen has asked her dear and tender to play with Friends !

But in 2005, the couple announced their divorce. Brad Pitt succumbed to the charms of Angelina Jolie ! What to defray the cost of chronic… subsequently, Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux. But today, they are both returned to singles. The fans are hoping so see them get back together !

The two blondes have found their complicity ! In fact, for over a year, they spend time together and give advice ! There would be the same rumors on a possible return together ! Saccording to the cousin of the actress, they would both be ready to try again !

Brad Pitt would have pushed Jennifer Aniston to be able to take Friends !

As well, Jennifer Aniston did not want to play Friends. But one of his good friends advised him to the contrary… In fact, the magazine Closer has made revelations :” After you have found Brad Pitt in his birthday, Jennifer Aniston has asked for advice. He replied that it seemed a good idea. “

Resume Friends would be” honor their success and their fans who still put the series Friends on a pedestal. Brad had the feeling that it was the right time for them to get together. He encouraged him to change his mind. He was advised to say yes when they are seen to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series last October. “

As well, Brad Pitt would have a role of advisor to the actress of 50 years. So we can say that thetwo have been restored to their complicity ! As fans, we hope that they will recover together ! In the meantime, it is happy to find Jennifer Aniston in Friends !

