Brad Pitt would secretly interested in Renee Bargh !

Forget immediately, Alia Shawkat, the supposed girlfriend of Brad Pitt ! The latter would be interested in any other : Renee Bargh !

The love life of Brad Pitt plot. That said, forget Alia Shawkat, its assumed date. In fact, the actor would have views Renee Bargh ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While the fans would like to see Brad Pitt alongside Jennifer Aniston, the actor would have views on a whole other person. Well, it is not the famous Alia Shawkat.

In fact, a whole new contender would be competing for the heart of Brad Pitt, if we are to believe some rumors. It isa TV presenter and a reporter named Renee Bargh.

This young woman comes with a microphone in hands interviewer of the stars of the renowned. Among them, is precisely Brad Pitt, she has already been able to to have maintenance.

Yes, the rumors about their romance abound from his interview during SAG Awards. She was then interviewed on the red carpet.

Shortly after, she had shared the video on Instagram. There was the journalist and the actor share a way rather beguiling.

Brad Pitt: does he have a crush on Renee Bargh ?

The ex of Angelina Jolie was joking also their “alchemy amazing “ during the maintenance. ” Brad opens ever on the red carpet as it did for Renee “would have even said some sources New Idea.

Eyes fiery, winks at the camera, Brad Pitt had the air rather casual. Flirtait it already with the beautiful Renee Bargh ?

In addition to the iconic actor Fight Clubthe pretty TV Host would have put the pot on a any other actor. And not the least !

It is none other than Tom Cruise ! This would, therefore, not surprising that Brad Pitt and Renee offered a bit of a good time all two.

Finally, neither Bradie nor the said journalist have not yet confirmed these rumors. Having said that, some are convinced that there is flirtation in the air !

Tags : news Brad Pitt – news Brad Pitt news Brad Pitt – brad pitt – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt News – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt, Renee Bargh – Renee Bargh Brad Pitt