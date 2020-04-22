Braithwaite commends his extécnico Javier Aguirre

The front Danish the Barcelona, Martin Braithwaite, praised his extécnico mexican in Leganés, Javier Aguirre, during an interview with ESPN FC.

Braithwaite revealed how he made his signing for the Catalan club with the approval of the experienced coach in aztec.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

“I had heard of interest from Barcelona, but I decided to wait. There was No reason to tell the people of my environment because I wanted to keep focused,” explained Braithwaite, of 28 years.

“I usually tell everything to my wife, but she knew of the deal just three days before it was official. It was leaked in the press and that day I did not saw it until later in the afternoon. When I told him that I had to tell him something, she already knew,” he added.

Braithwaite arrived at Barcelona in February of this year, after the Catalan club will pay the clause of purchase of 18 million euros. The club obtained a special permit from the Medical Commission of The League due to the injury of the frenchman Ousmane Dembelé.

“Forgave Me, she understood,” explained between laughs.

The Danish had words of praise for both his exclub, as for Aguirre.

Martin Braithwaite and coach Javier Aguirre interact during a match against Real Sociedad. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“San jose is a great club. There are not enough words to describe it. Make you feel in family. At the end of the day, when it all happened, even though they were disappointed because they could not sign, they told me that it was a unique opportunity, and were good to me,” he said.

“My relationship with Aguirre was very good. It is a kind ‘old school’ and, in my experience, this type of trainers are distant. But, on the contrary. He was always talking to us. A lot of people respect him. Although it looks strong, has a big heart and is a good man. She said to Me: go and enjoy. Take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

Braithwaite adds eight goals and an assist in the season.