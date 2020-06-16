Branded content | brand LIU JO is setting up shop in Grenoble !

The Italian brand of high-end LIU JO implements its latest boutique in GRENOBLE, at 15 Lafayette street.

This choice was dictated by the new dynamism of the neighborhood where it is good to live, fully-renovated after more than 2 years of work, as well as its easy access with tram lines and the parking lots at the Museum and Lafayette to close.

This fashion company with headquarters in CARPI in the province of Modena is well known for having invented the cuts Denim Cotton, Bottom-Up that is perfectly suited to emphasize the statuesque woman, regardless of their morphology, and their products are appreciated for the breadth of its offer, ranging from evening dresses to sportswear and going for the casual chic, with meticulous care of the details.

The brand is also known for its bags and shoes very often highlighted in fashion magazines for the muses of the iconic brand, such as Kate Moss or Kendall Jenner the day of today.

You can find all of their products, as well as many exclusive on this new showcase with a warm, elegant and bright, with a team that is passionate and dedicated to listening to you.

You can even organize custom of meeting in single call 04 76 51 78 26 and also follow the news, products and upcoming events in your FaceBook and Urges LiuJo Grenoble.

This shop Liu Jo was very expected to Grenoble by the passionate mode of densifying the high-end products of the offer of the city, bringing a new sensitivity.