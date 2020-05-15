Brave: Jason Momoa trained with a bear – News Entertainment: Television

Jason Momoa has found itself confronted with a bear kodiak on the set of his new series, “See”. In the program, which is available from the 1st November on Apple TV+, the humans have lost their sight after a devastating virus and are forced to adapt by focusing on their other senses.
In an interview for the show “Beats 1” of Apple Music, the actor reveals the biggest challenge that was faced during the preparation. “I was forced to train me, beat me against a bear kodiak,” he says. It was 2 meters 70, you’ll see in the episode 2. We must draw a perimeter and approached the bear and be able to interact with him. Because this was not a bear in image synthesis, as in “The Revenant”. So when the episode will be released, I will put the pictures on Instagram, I will put a cookie in my mouth, and the bear come and eat.”
Fifteen million dollars episode
The star of”Aquaman,” says: “One can see my face with the cookie, and this huge head comes up and takes it in my mouth. You said: “But why is the head Jason Momoa has been eaten?” “Is it feeds a bear a cookie?” It was an Oreo.”
Jason Momoa has confirmed that each episode had cost it $ 15 million. The production has drained an entire lake to be able to build a village in the region of Vancouver, Canada, in the interests of authenticity.
