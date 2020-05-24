‘Braven’ is a action film B, where the woodcutter Jason Momoa fight drug traffickers – / Film

(Welcome to The flow of quarantinea new series where the team / Film shares what she has looked at everything, taking its distances social during the pandemic COVID-19.)

The film: Braven



Where you can broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

The Pitch: After his brief stint on The Iron Throne and before becoming a big movie star with AquamanJason Momoa has worked. He has worked a lot. And one of the projects on which it worked was Bravenan action movie with a small budget on a woodcutter was besieged in his cabin and isolated by a team of drug dealers and murderers. He barely had a theatrical release, but it’s okay. This is the kind of b-movie fun that develops on the home video. Or rather the streaming.

Why is it essential to watch: Because Jason Momoa plays a lumberjack named Joe Braven, who kills a bunch of drug dealers evil that dare threaten his family. What others do you need?

Ah ok. You need a little more. I’ve got it. Braven speaking of Joe Braven (Momoa), a father of a family in a blue collar, whose wife teaches archery, whose daughter is a young moppet early and whose father (the great Stephen Lang) is a SOB and warm and hard, slowly loses the head-to-dementia . Joe decides to take his dear old dad in their cabin insulated to talk to him about their options when a bunch of hard armed with rifles show up. They have hidden a ton of drugs in the cabin (not knowing that the Bravens would come back so soon) and they want their product to come back and have no intention of leaving witnesses.

Naturally, the Bravens (armed with a shotgun, a bow and an arrow, and a tool shed full of sharp objects) are not just turn around and die.

If you need your action films are big, bright and full of action pushing the limits, Braven will not great thing for you. But if you are all about movies that seem that Steven Seagal would have played in them in the early 90’s, Braven is going to scratch an itch is very specific. The film looks at its small scale, turning every fight into a struggle for survival and making every man hard to kill. Momoa is more than adept in the trick of the action hero, managing to look great while beating down the bad guys while not having shame to seem fragile in front of the camera, while Joe Braven collects all kinds of injuries and it’s really done to fight to le over the film. This is the kind of grace masochist that works so well for Indiana Jones, John Wick, and John McClane, and although the film of Joe Braven is not as good as their own, it is easy to admire the effort.

Braven is the kind of film where you can clearly say that it is a stuntman who drives this BIKE and not Jason Momoa, but little matter to you because director Lin Oeding chooses to film this action in a consistent manner. Braven is the kind of movie where you can forgive the villain main one-dimensional because Garret Dillahunt clearly a good time to delve into this landscape. Braven is the kind of movie that names its main character, Joe fucking Braven, and then processes all of it completely seriously. Braven is the kind of film that generates credits to 90 minutes without feeling the need to waste his time.

Hi all Braven.

