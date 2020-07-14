“Bread and Roses”, “Babel”, “No Country for Old men”… These ten films that portray the border

1. Bread and RosesKen Loach (2000).

Maya, a young Mexican woman, left her native country to Los Angeles, where, it is hoped, a better life awaits. But the american dream, at the end of the decade of the 90, it is only a painful illusion… In the company of a couple of co-suffering, of all the countries and exploited by smugglers and unscrupulous, Maya is going to learn, however, the virtues of resistance to the unacceptable. Faithful to him, even when he leaves his home in England, the inexhaustible Ken Loach returns a fiction nervous in the cross-border area of the exploitation of man by man and the ravages of neo-liberalism.

2. BabelAlejandro González Iñárritu (2006)

The theme of the border is omnipresent in the filmography of the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, a filmmaker himself used to cross these borders to give birth to her fiction. In the name Babelthe director is involved in a dizzying game of clue globalized, between the united States, Morocco and Japan, and the filming of the characters is looking for meaning and national identity in ruins. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and his compatriot Gael García Bernal accompany him in this adventure, disturbing.

3. Ulysses ‘ gazeTheo Angelopoulos (1995)

A filmmaker Greek (Harvey Keitel), exiled for so long, he returned to his native country in search of the first film shot in the Balkans… Their investigation leads her to cross the borders and travel in different countries of the region, to Sarajevo and Yugoslavia, which is about to disappear. Faithful to his style, contemplative, Theo Angelopoulos sign of a great poetic film of the autopsy of the limits in movement from the past and in the destruction of the decade of the 90’s.

4. MetroEmir Kusturica (1995)

“There once was a country…”. In the same year as Theo Angelopoulos with Ulysses ‘ gaze, Emir Kusturica sign a fable wild and raving about the dramatic history of Yugoslavia and its border with a very variable geometry. The film triggered violent polemics between those who see it as a hymn pro-serbs and others who applaud the passionate advocacy that is designed, according to the author, to punish all the claims of the ultra-nationalists. One thing is for sure : the nostalgic Kusturica preferred to fire his unified country to several countries that have achieved this. Metro winner of the palme d’or at the Cannes film Festival in 1995.

5. No Country for Old men, the Coen brothers (2008)

The american cinema, evoking the conquest of the West, or the Civil war, has always staged the borders and the conflicts that play there. With his acid humor, the Coen brothers of the plant to convert its cameras to the mexican border and the film an absurd story, where traffickers of drugs, the sheriffs patibulaires and killers, do not necessarily do so with the values of the american identity. In this case, the pipe is ridiculous, spain’s Javier Bardem (sporting a haircut irresistible) and Americans Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin will give heart to joy. Shared pleasure.

6. The trafficSteven Soderbergh (2000)

The border between the united States and Mexico, and a number of traffic (human, economic, political, military), all more or less related to the traffic of drugs and the worship of profit… In this masterful film was shot at the beginning of the century, Steven Soderbergh is one of the fictions of the american of the most relevant in the matter of the border. A political film, inexhaustible.

7. Welcomeby Philippe Lioret (2009)

In Calais, Bilal, a young migrant, among others, is willing to do anything to get to England, including the swimming. “Calais, is a little bit of our border with mexico”we said Philippe Lioret, when your film came on the screens in the year 2009, and sparked controversy between the director and the minister of immigration then : Eric Besson. This fiction gritty and realistic about migrants in the North of France set the scene with the fury and precision of the conditions of life of those who, tossed about by the evil spell, press the borders of europe.

8. Transit, by Christian Petzold (2018)

In Marseille, in the near future, the refugees from Europe attempt to escape the mysterious forces of occupation and fascist dream of getting into exile in the united States… Christian Petzold adapts the novel (published in 1944) by Anna Seghers and sign a fable cold in migrants and the geopolitical changes that are affecting the “old” Europe. In his book, Anna Seghers was the action of his story in the decade of 1940, in a Europe under the yoke nazi. Petzold, choose the contemporary period, and this must, of course, nothing to chance : “We live in a Europe in which nationalism resurfacedhe explained that at the time of the release of the film, and we have refugees all over the world. I don’t want to go back with a historical movie, but rather to evoke the disapproval of our time“.

9. Free Zoneby Amos Gitai (2005)

An American, an Israeli and a Palestinian crossed your fate between Jerusalem and the demilitarized zone, of Jordan, of the “free zone”, that gives title to the film… Observer, tireless in his country, of its identity crisis and contradictions, the Israeli Amos Gitai, through the portrait in the heat of the three women, gives to do with a rare intensity of human realities and political “play” on the borders of Israel. Natalie Portman, Hanna Lazlo and Hiam Abbas embody and heroines are not for nothing in the success of the film.

10. Nothing to declare, Dany Boon (2010).

The Single Act and the Maastricht treaty passed by there… In the decade of the 90, at the time of the free circulation of men and merchandise, the customs belgian fiercely francophobe should collaborate with their counterparts in the Hexagon. The absurdities of national identity, with the popular comedy. In this farce of 2010, Dany Boon, helped in his task by Benoît Poelvoorde, sets the stage for the clashes in the border of the absurd between “cousins” franco-belgian. If the film is not free of the facilities (understatement !), this shows, however, the way in which the news timeless theme of the border. In the cinema as in other places…