Break comfort #11: five minutes to forget about the news

How’s it going, do you? The concept of time no longer has meaning, that of weather either for that matter, but it seems that in a few days, the déconfinement could be put in place. It is not known what the “world after” will look like, and frankly, we don’t have the energy to think about it too long.

Then to change you the ideas for a few minutes, unplug your brain and take you away from the remote control, here’s a new break feel good in the midst of all this shit. Put your notifications in the background, and immerse yourself in our selection of 100% comforting.

The 30 seconds that make laugh

We a little tired of stories of apprentices bakers on Instagram, but if it is to make such a masterpiece, it is a different story:

Do you remember when everyone thought that 2016 was the worst year in history?

After all this time, we finally found the real Gossip Girl.

When you cannot go out to demonstrate for the 1er may, it fits:

Frankly, in the kind prevention campaign, we have not seen better than this American who haunts the beaches of Florida.

The American·es are taking advantage of the quarantine to discover the joys of French:

The song that motivates

“Dance Yrself Clean” by LCD Soundsystem

If you also run regularly in dance parties solo in your apartment, this song is for you. It starts smoothly, and in the first few seconds, it’s almost hard to hear the voice of James Murphy, the lead singer of the group new yorkers. But at over nine minutes, the song takes more and more momentum, becoming little by little a hymn irresistible dance. In the words, Murphy explores his anxieties and discomfort. The best solution to get clean of all these thoughts, according to him: dance. And hearing this perfect song, we can only give him reason.

The point celebrities

The stunt woman and actress Zoe Bell has made a video of fighting confined with the good girl badass-Hollywood (Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie…). The result: five minutes of pure happiness.

We look forward to discovering this masterpiece when the cinema réouvriront in 2022:

The bracket mignoncité

At this time, it is in exactly the same mood as Mash Potato:

The true pedagogical continuity, it is to learn Rage Against the Machine to his children.

Forget Thomas Dutronc and Jean-Jacques Goldman, the only musician that you want to hear at this time this is it:

Stories of balcony

Every day, Audrey Pirault uses its window to create a new scene and a different scene. Escape without leaving home.

The initiative, which is uplifting

To our delight, the team of the series Parks and Recreation achieved a previously unseen episode for the containment, and this article Slate tells the whole process.

The series is a pleasure

Better Things (Canal+)

If you had to spend your confinement with one or more children, you will find yourself without doubt in Better Things, comedy-drama, in four seasons on a single mother and her three tornadoes girls. In each episode, the designer, director, writer and main actress Pamela Adlon communicates the difficulty of his role, juggling between his professional activity and domestic tasks constant, from the kitchen to the household through the conduct of his daughters from one activity to another.

Female character like we rarely see on tv, Sam is defined by an exasperation permanent, and especially, methods of education, however unconventional, or even very politically incorrect, as when she invites her two youngest, to insult relentlessly for a minute to put an end to their dispute. But behind her sense of humor sharpened, the series shows a great generosity and shows us family relationships in all their nuance, the large engueulades and the great rabibochages, the human errors that it happens to everyone to commit and the way in which one tries, as best as we can, to catch up.

The word that falls to the peak

Ikigai: our reason for living, or “reason to get up in the morning” in japanese. In French, we call it the 11th of may.

The film which is good

Room with a view (Amazon)

Hard to do better than the films of James Ivory to escape a reality that is bleak. In this classic of 1985, the director adapts a novel by the English author E. M. Forster, and leads us in Tuscany at the beginning of the XXe century. It follows Lucy Honeychurch (Helena Bonham Carter, at the beginning of his career), a young English woman traveling with her cousin and chaperone a few leases played by Maggie Smith in great shape. In Italy, Lucy discovers the sensuality, the beauty of the world around them, but also with George Emerson, a young English a little eccentric. Back in England, the young woman is then faced with the expectations of her class, to her own aspirations and her engagement to a snobbish and unbearable (played by Daniel Day-Lewis, shining in one of the roles of the most unsympathetic of his career). It is funny, charming and also comforting that an tea time full English countryside.

Good luck for the end of the quarantine! And take good care of you.