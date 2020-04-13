Breakdown of skills and teams of experts

The tournament NBA HORSE is finally here (7 p. m. ET Sunday on ESPN), but what player has the best chance to take home the title?

Can the active star of the NBA reigning in this exhibition shot? The WNBA be sent to the member of the Hall of Fame Tamika Catchings and the two times campeóna of 3 points, Allie Quigley, while the former champions Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce will represent the former players of the NBA.

The NBA has hosted competitions of the HORSE on three occasions during the weekend All-Star, with Paul Westphal winning the first contest in 1978, and Kevin Durant winning consecutively in 2009 and 2010.

Our experts NBA review the entries and make their choices as the opening round takes place on Sunday on ESPN.

Known to the participants

The analysts of ESPN’s Kevin Pelton and Kirk Goldsberry analyze the skills of each one of the eight competitors.

Brings Young vs. Chauncey Billups

Brings Young: Young enters the competition as the player with the highest of expectations. From his days in Oklahoma, Young has captivated fans with his absurd ability to shoot with accuracy from distances that recently were considered too deep to shoot. Look for Young to try to hit some triples deep to hang letters from your opponents. – Goldsberry

Chauncey Billups: Assuming that “Mr. Big Shot,” has been practicing, you should feel comfortable with the shooting distance as well as one of the 20 best players in the NBA in triples all-time. Billups shot 39% in his career from a range of 3 points, and was almost automatic at the free throw line (89%).- Pelton

Tamika Catchings: She was elected to the Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial earlier this month, and recently explained that it is the best player in the history of the WNBA. However, shooting was the weakest part of the game Catchings, as it shot 41.5% career from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. – Pelton

Mike Conley: You can shoot at full speed. In his 13 seasons, has completed 82% of his free throws and 38 percent of his triples, but here is the catalyst: it is ambidextrous. It is predominantly a shooter is left-handed, which can be a big advantage in HORSE, but has fired his float with his right hand for years, and is more than able to shoot with both hands. Can you find ways to exploit his strong left hand in this competition? – Goldsberry

Zach LaVine: The leading scorer for the Bulls is, by far, the best athlete of the competition, and if you can find ways to exploit that, be attentive. But, unfortunately for LaVine, the dunks in this contest are strictly prohibited. This rule neutralizes some of the greatest advantages of LaVine, but that does not mean that their leaping ability is completely denied. What such a jump from the top of the key to a float?- Goldsberry

Paul Pierce: Pierce, one of the best shooters in moments summit of all the times of the league, will have the opportunity to be tested in this competition which he called “glass” (instead of calling it “game”). Although it is not a shooter elite classic, Pierce has a special ability to shoot from difficult angles that should be useful to you. – Pelton

Chris Paul: Paul is one of the shooters most talented in the NBA, and it is my favorite to win this. Why? He is a fierce competitor who has been hitting big shots in big moments since 2005. CP3 is the veteran of more cunning in this group, and I am 100% sure that God has some tricks of HORSE under the sleeve. – Goldsberry

Allie Quigley: Quigley won contests on consecutive 3 points in the WNBA in 2017 and 2018, and set a record for a round for the NBA or the WNBA with a score of 29. The base of the Chicago Sky managed to the best record professional 80 triple (44% beyond the arc) in 2019, when he won his third trip All-Star in a row. – Pelton

Selection of experts

Here is who chooses the team of ESPN NBA to reach the final of the HORSE and win it all.

Final Selections

Brings Young: 18 votes

Chris Paul: 9 votes

Zach LaVine: 5 votes

Allie Quigley: 3 votes

Paul Pierce: 1 vote

Champion HORSE