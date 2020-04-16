Brenda Biya suffers from this, to this, and you? But splash him to let the peace of God never gives any, each has its problems – Icicemac

THIS RARE DISEASE is said to Suffer BRENDA BIYA…

If there’s one public figure who the celebrity is often experienced as a hell, it is Brenda Biya. The daughter of the presidential couple of cameroon endured relentless taunts on his physical and especially his eyes, in every photo she allows to post on social networks. An evil lies yet behind the smile . And the users would surely things differently if they had knowledge.

It is not easy to ” be the girl “, what is more, if your father is the President of the Republic, and even less so if you’ve decided to be on social networks so assumed.

In fact, even if the president’s daughter, Brenda Biya, has many Followers, it does not prevent him to suffer a few taunts when she post pictures of her.

Insensitive comments can return often to the topic of his eyes. It is true that one can observe that the eyes of the beautiful cameroon are more prominent than in the past. In fact, the young woman is entrusted to his followers, there was already a few years about this disease that made her suffer at such a young age.

According to the words of her fans, Brenda admits to suffering from a disorder of the thyroid. The girl was diagnosed when she wanted to lose weight a few years ago. She suffers from Graves ‘ disease as it has reiterated in November 2019 in story on his account Instagram.

Stars such as Wendy Williams are suffering and have already explained it without complexeà the tv . A thyroid disease can make your eyes more prominent than normal.

Graves ‘disease or Graves’ disease, manifested by the classic signs of hyperthyroidism, but these usually arise in a way that is more brutal : diarrhea, weight loss, tachycardia, palpitations, sweats, significant fatigue, nervousness, concentration difficulties…

These symptoms are aggravated by the presence of a goiter diffuse and homogeneous related to the infiltration of the thyroid by many immune cells, and, in about one case out of three orbitopathy , due to the fixation of the antibody on the muscles oculomotor. In these typical cases, patients present with a lump in the neck and eyes are red, watery and bulging.

Brenda Biya (2017

In addition to Brenda Biya and Wendy Williams, other celebrities like former u.s. President George H. W. Bush, Missy Elliot , Oprah Winfrey or Hilary Clinton have already been diagnosed of this disease.

For the time being, there is no treatment of the cause of Graves ‘ disease, which remains mysterious. The support is simply intended to block the production of thyroid hormones through medication antithyroid medication, to destroy the thyroid cells with radioactive iodine or surgically removing the thyroid gland (thyroidectomy).

We can infer that the girl is courageous and determined to live her own life because she would have been able to stop being on social networks and retire in his corner for fear of being criticized.

Brenda Biya (2020)

In sum, all this invites you to take a step back regarding the situation that saw Brenda Biya. She did not choose to be sick, and make him suffer jeers to an evil from which it suffers can hardly it is be beneficial. Don’t judge on the physical , because it conceals very often a pain even greater in the depths of the victim. God never gives everything , each has its problems.

Never despairing of his lord.

Daouda Hangouang