Brian Austin Green (90210, Beverly Hills), already separated from Courtney Stodden, she clashe violently

While Brian Austin Green recently confessed that he was very disappointed that Courtney Stodden, the young man responded violently !

A complicated story ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, if the fans were very surprised to know that the former star of 90210 Beverly Hills had broken up with Megan Fox, they were even more the discovery that the interpreter of David Silver was in a relationship with Courtney Stodden. However, a couple of days, Brian Austin Green taclait his new girlfriend, and trust in the microphone of TMZ that she was trying to get him in trouble for posting a video where we can see in a hot tub : “Courtney is a kind person and I don’t want the clasher, but I was disappointed that post. I think it was a way to cause problems (editor’s note : between Tina Louise and himself). But it is well, I think that she makes bad decisions.”

Credit : Getty



Statements that are far from having enjoyed the main interested, since she has responded through a press release released by the web site And Online : “I have it blocked on all networks when several women came to see me to disclose that I was also going out with them. I am on their side and I believe them. I think that Brian wanted me to stay his little secret, but he is a man that the woman. I am very surprised by your comments. It seems a bit annoying. The truth is that Brian himself is very disappointing.” That is clear and demonstrates that a reconciliation is not on the agenda. For its part, Machine Gun Kelly has finally formalized their relationship with Megan Fox.